Ghana star Andre Ayew given one extra week to return to Swansea City

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been handed an extra one week off after his exertions at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old has been working out in his native country after a back-breaking campaign for both club and country.

Reports say Swansea cannot pay him and are therefore looking for a club that can accommodate his wage bill.

The Ghana striker still has two years left to run on his existing deal with the club.

Ayew will not be short of offers and will land a bumper contract with a big club this summer, it has been reported.

The high-profile status of the player means a club with the financial warchest can prize him away.

The Ghana super star will return to South Wales next week to sort out his long-term future.