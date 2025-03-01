Ghana star Andre Ayew inspires Le Havre to thrilling comeback win over Lens

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew played a pivotal role in Le Havre’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Lens, scoring and assisting as his side twice came from behind to claim a crucial win in their battle for survival.

Lens made a flying start when Neil El Aynaoui converted a second-minute penalty, and their lead doubled midway through the first half as Ruben Aguilar volleyed home. However, Le Havre refused to buckle, and Ayew was at the heart of their response.

First, Issa SoumarÃ© halved the deficit with a long-range strike before turning provider moments later. His perfectly placed header found Ayew, who directed a brilliant effort into the net to stun the home crowd and level the contest before halftime.

Though Lens regained their lead early in the second half through Florian Sotoca, Ayew was again instrumental in Le Havre’s fightback. His dangerous cross forced a poor clearance from Malang Sarr, allowing JosuÃ© Casimir to pounce and equalise once more.

The drama reached its peak in stoppage time when Casimir won a penalty, and Ahmed Hassan kept his cool from the spot to seal a stunning victory.

For Ayew, the performance underlined his enduring quality. The 35-year-old now has five league goals and two assists this season - an impressive return for a player whose experience and leadership could prove vital in Le Havre’s bid to beat the drop.