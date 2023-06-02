Ghana star Andre Ayew to depart Nottingham Forest following contract expiration

Ghana captain Andre Ayew will be leaving Nottingham Forest after his short stint with the club. Nottingham Forest confirmed that Ayew's contract will expire at the end of June, marking the end of his time with the team.

Ayew joined Nottingham Forest in January on a six-month deal and played a crucial role in helping the club avoid relegation, ensuring their Premier League status.

Initially, there were speculations that an agreement would be reached for a new deal, but the club announced on Friday that Ayew is one of six players whose contracts have come to an end.

Alongside Ayew, the other players whose contracts are expiring are Cafú, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Smith, and Lyle Taylor. Nottingham Forest expressed their gratitude to each player for their contributions during their time at The City Ground.

During his time at Nottingham Forest, Ayew made 13 appearances, which also helped him reach the milestone of 100 appearances in the English top flight.

With his contract coming to an end, the 33-year-old forward is now free to join any club. It is understood that Ayew intends to continue playing in Europe at the highest level.

Ayew's departure from Nottingham Forest marks the end of his brief spell with the club, and fans will be eager to see where the experienced forward will continue his career in the coming months.