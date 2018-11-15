Ghana star Andre Ayew urges Fenerbahce to maintain winning run

Ghana forward Andre Ayew has urged his Fenerbahce teammate to keep their winning form as they fight to climb up from the bottom half of the Turkish Super Lig table.

Ayew found the back of the net with a sublime finish as Fenerbahce claimed a 2-0 victory over Alanyaspor to end a run of five games without a win in the league.

The win was enough to take the Yellow-Navy Blues out of the relegation zone to 13th on the standings.

"We're not in a good position when we look at the situation in the league. We need the series of wins," said Ayew.

"But we can climb to the top of the league in this way."

Ayew has scored three goals in all competitions this season for the club.

The 28-year-old is in Black Stars camp as they step up preparations for the must-win 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.