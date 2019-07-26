Ghana star Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to 'partner in crime' Darren Bent

Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Darren Bent, after the England striker announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

Bent announced his retirement from football on Thursday at the age of 35.

The striker, who has been without a club since being released by Derby at the end of the 2017/18 season, scored 216 goals in 568 appearances in all competitions during his 18-year playing career.

In the wake of the retirement announcement, Gyan took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the Tooting-born striker for their time at Sunderland.

Gyan for two years shared the dressing room with Bent at Sunderland, scoring 11 goals in 36 games, before departing to United Arab Emirate side Al Ain in 2012.

Great moment we shared together. Happy retirement bro @DarrenBent 💪💪🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2UwksmY7ea

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) July 26, 2019

Bent won 13 caps and scored four goals for England.

He began his career at Ipswich before joining Charlton in 2005, with big money transfers to Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa following.