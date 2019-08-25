GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana star Christian Atsu returns to action after Afcon injury

Published on: 25 August 2019

Christian Atsu made his return from a two-month injury lay-off when he was introduced in the 17th minute of Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Ghana international came on for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin, as Newcastle sought their first points of the new season.

Atsu has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in Ghana’s 0-0 draw against Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations group-stage bout.

The 27-year-old made a significant impact as the Magpies won the match. He provided the assist for Joelinton to score the only goal.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments