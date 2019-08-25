Ghana star Christian Atsu returns to action after Afcon injury

Christian Atsu made his return from a two-month injury lay-off when he was introduced in the 17th minute of Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Ghana international came on for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin, as Newcastle sought their first points of the new season.

Atsu has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in Ghana’s 0-0 draw against Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations group-stage bout.

The 27-year-old made a significant impact as the Magpies won the match. He provided the assist for Joelinton to score the only goal.