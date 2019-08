Winger Christian Atsu remains unused at Newcastle United due to a carry-forward injury from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana international picked up an injury in Ghana's second match at the tournament in Egypt.

Atsu is still sidelined with that long-term injury and will still not be in action anytime soon for the Magpies in the English Premier League.

New coach Steve Bruce will be monitoring his situation and see how he can use him when he returns.