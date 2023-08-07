Ghana star Ernest Nuamah clinches double honours in Danish Superliga for July

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah has been bestowed with dual accolades as he secures the Player of the Month and Young Player of the Month titles for July in the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year-old prodigy left an indelible mark by netting an impressive 3 goals in just 2 games throughout the month.

His scintillating form continued to shine as he notched his fourth goal of the season in the latest clash, stunning spectators with a mesmerizing free kick that helped propel Nordsjaelland to victory over Brondby.

Nuamah's achievements from last season are equally commendable, where he showcased his prowess by scoring an impressive tally of 12 goals and contributing four assists in a total of 30 league matches. His consistency on the field underscores his unwavering commitment to maintaining his impressive track record.

As his star steadily ascends, Nuamah's exceptional talents have not escaped notice. His name was even linked to French champions PSG earlier in the summer transfer window, a testament to his growing reputation and appeal to top-tier clubs.

With the transfer window still open, the likes of PSG and other clubs are likely to keep a watchful eye on Nuamah, a young football sensation who has rapidly risen to prominence within the global football community.