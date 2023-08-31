Ghana star Ernest Nuamah sends emotional farewell message to FC Nordsjaelland 

Ghanaian teen sensation Ernest Nuamah has sent an emotional farewell message to FC Nordsjaelland after completing his move to French giants Olympique Lyon.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate completed his transfer on August 30 following a successful medical.

Nuamah scored five goals in four games for Nordsjaelland in the ongoing season before completing his move to Lyon.

In a statement published on Lyon's official website, the club expressed its enthusiasm for the addition of Ernest Nuamah to their roster.

The statement highlighted Nuamah's potential and considered him one of the future promising talents in his position.

Lyon also noted that he would be the third Ghanaian footballer to join the club, following in the footsteps of legendary midfielder Michaël Essien and former Ghana assistant captain John Mensah.

Nuamah in a post on his social media pages has sent well wishes to club and fans after completing his move to Lyon.

From the tigers heart to Lyon's roar. Endless gratitude to my teammates, coaches & staff members at FCN & RTD for the memories & growth. I'm fuelled by the lessons learned & excited for the challenges ahead. All the best this season & Here's to new adventures! #ForzaFCNRTD pic.twitter.com/A7E61CfKiV — Ernest Nuamah (@Nana_Nuamah10) August 31, 2023

The Ghana international has started training and is expected to make his debut this weekend.