GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ghana star Evans Mensah 'celebrates' 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations Best XI feat

Published on: 23 November 2019
Ghana star Evans Mensah 'celebrates' 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations Best XI feat
Evans Mensah celebrating his goal at the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations

Black Meteors winger Evans Mensah is delighted to have his name listed in the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations team of the tournament.

The Finland-based player was efferscent for Ghana who missed out on booking a qualification spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth.

Mensah got named in a three-man midfield after his two goals and one man-of-the-match award.

He took to Twitter to express appreciation by saying: ''Glad I made it into the Caf best XI of the U23 Afcon, thank you all for your massive love and support.''

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments