Ghana star Harrison Afful signs new contract with Columbus Crew; set for FIFTH season with MLS side

Ghana defender Harrison Afful is set to play his fifth season with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew after signing a new contract.

''We are glad to have reached an agreement with Harrison (that) allows him to remain with Crew SC,'' team president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement.

''Harrison has emerged as one of the Crew’s veteran voices ... and his contributions as a leader are vital to the success of our team.''

The right back started in 22 games for the Crew in the 2019 season and added two assists but missed 11 games with a broken jaw.

He has played 117 games with 114 starts for the Crew since making the move to MLS in July 2015.

In 2019, Afful’s base salary was $288,099, with a guaranteed compensation of $363,799, according to the most recent salary data released in September by MLS’s players union.

With the re-signing of Afful, the Crew now has 19 players on its roster out of 30 available roster spots for the 2020 season.