Ghana star Inaki Williams closes in on 100-goal milestone for Athletic Bilbao

Ghana striker Inaki Williams is on the cusp of reaching a remarkable milestone, closing in on the 100-goal mark for Athletic Bilbao.

His latest strike on Monday night in the 3-2 win over Girona in La Liga took his tally to 96 goals for his hometown club.

Since his professional debut for Bilbao in 2014, Williams has been nothing short of sensational, delivering consistent performances and establishing himself as a legend.

He has featured in over 400 games and found the back of the net 96 times, with 73 of those goals coming in the Spanish top flight.

What's more impressive is that Williams has spent most of his time on the wings, rather than in his natural position as a centre forward.

He has thrived in this role, showcasing his versatility and ability to adapt to different positions.

With nine goals already under his belt this season, Williams is well on course to surpass the 100-goal mark before the end of the campaign.

He has a contract with the club until 2028, giving him plenty of time to climb up the club's all-time top scorer list.

The current record holder is Telmo Zarra, who scored an astonishing 335 goals in 15 years.

While that feat may be difficult to match, Williams is certainly on pace to become one of the greatest strikers in Bilbao's history.