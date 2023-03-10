Ghana star Inaki Williams visits persons with special needs at care centre in Spain

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams and his Athletic Bilbao teammate Oinha Sancet, paid a visit to the Gorabide Arteagoiti Residence to spent the day with persons with special needs.

Williams engaged with the patients in various activities and took photos with them as part of Athletic Club's social activities.

The patients, who are suffering from different brain defects, were excited as they met their sporting heroes.

Williams has carved a cult-hero status in the city of Bilbao and he is revered by locals following his exploits on and off the pitch.

The 28-year-old is preparing ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash with leaders Barcelona at the San Memes.

"I scored 6 goals against Ter Stegen, and I hope to score again in the next match because we need to win, as it will give us a strong impetus to qualify for Europe,” he said.

“After the end of the Super Cup, when we were able to beat Barcelona, ​​I respectfully asked for Ter Stegen's shirt, and currently, I put it in a frame at my house," he added.

Williams has been named in the Black Stars team for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.