Ghana star Jordan Ayew hails Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has heaped praise on Crystal Palace's new boss Roy Hodgson for his instant impact on the team's performance in the English Premier League.

Hodgson reunited with the Eagles a few weeks ago and has succeeded in reviving the team's performance.

Following Crystal Palace's four consecutive defeats including an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Arsenal, Roy Hodgson replaced Patrick Viera and has since then recorded two wins in his two games in charge.

Jordan Ayew who scored a brace and went ahead to win the man of the match in the team's latest 5-1 victory over Leeds acknowledged Hodgson's contribution.

“It’s not been easy – we’ve been struggling [earlier this season] – but since the manager came in, he’s done a good job giving us back the confidence to express ourselves, and that’s what we’re doing," he told Crystal Palace TV.

“I’m pleased with our performance. We stuck to our game plan. It wasn’t easy at the beginning, but this is the Premier League: you’re playing against good sides and sometimes it’s going to be difficult. You just need to get through it and when you have your moments, you punish them," he added.

Palace are now 12th on the table with 33 points after 30 matches.