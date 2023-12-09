Ghana star Jordan Ayew sees red as Crystal Palace fall to Liverpool in Premier League

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was sent off when Crystal Palace suffered a home defeat to Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Eagles threw away an advantage to lose 2-1 to the Reds at Selhurst Park in London.

The Ghana attacker was first booked deservedly on the hour mark following a bad tackle on an opponent.

Ayew received his second caution in the match fifteen minutes later, leading to his dismissal after another bad foul.

Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty kick to give Palace the lead just a few minutes after the half-time break.

Liverpool restored parity in the 76th minute when Egypt star Mohamed Salah had his shot take a deflection to beat goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The Reds grabbed the maximum points of the match when Salah teed up youngster Harvey Elliott to net the match-winner in stoppage time.

Ayew has been key for Roy Hodgson's side this campaign, having made 16 appearances, where he has scored once and provided three assists.