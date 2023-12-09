GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana star Jordan Ayew sees red as Crystal Palace fall to Liverpool in Premier League

Published on: 09 December 2023
Ghana star Jordan Ayew sees red as Crystal Palace fall to Liverpool in Premier League

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was sent off when Crystal Palace suffered a home defeat to Liverpool in the English Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Eagles threw away an advantage to lose 2-1 to the Reds at Selhurst Park in London.

The Ghana attacker was first booked deservedly on the hour mark following a bad tackle on an opponent.

Ayew received his second caution in the match fifteen minutes later, leading to his dismissal after another bad foul.

Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty kick to give Palace the lead just a few minutes after the half-time break.

Liverpool restored parity in the 76th minute when Egypt star Mohamed Salah had his shot take a deflection to beat goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The Reds grabbed the maximum points of the match when Salah teed up youngster Harvey Elliott to net the match-winner in stoppage time.

Ayew has been key for Roy Hodgson's side this campaign, having made 16 appearances, where he has scored once and provided three assists.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more