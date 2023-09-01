Ghana star Jordan Ayew voted Crystal Palace's player of the month for August

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has been voted Crystal Palace's player of the month of August following an impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign for the Eagles.

The Ghana international has been outstanding for Roy Hodgson's side in the Premier League and in the Carabao Cup.

Ayew delivered the only assist that gave Palace their first win of the season when they pipped newly-promoted Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane.

The 31-year-old also produced the goal when the Eagles came from behind to earn a point against Brentford in the London Derby in the Premiership.

In the midweek, he climbed off the bench to inspire Palace's victory over Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

He was brought on in the early stages of the second half when the Eagles were down by two goals. Ayew set up Odsonne Edouard to pull one back before going ahead to win 4-2 in the end.

Ayew has delivered three assists in four matches since the start of the season for Palace.