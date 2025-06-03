Ghana star Jordan Ayew yet to decide Leicester City future after relegation setback

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew says he is yet to decide his future at Leicester City following the club’s relegation from the English Premier League.

Ayew, who joined the Foxes from Crystal Palace in August 2024, endured a challenging debut season under Dutch manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, making 36 appearances and scoring six goals. Despite individual flashes of brilliance, Leicester managed just six wins all season, sealing their second top-flight relegation in three years.

The East Midlands side also set an unwanted Premier League record by failing to score in nine consecutive home matches, surpassing a record previously held by Manchester City.

“I haven’t had time to reflect. I need to go on holiday, sit down and think about the whole season,” Ayew told Flashscore. “It is what it is. The deed is done, and we move on.”

The 33-year-old, who signed a two-year deal reportedly worth £5 million, still has a year left on his contract but says he will take time before making any decisions about his future.

“Staying is an option and leaving is also an option,” Ayew added. “But I’m happy there. I just want to play football and enjoy myself â€“ that’s what makes me happy.”