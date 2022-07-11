Ghana star Kamaldeen Sulemana makes final shortlist for CAF Young Player of the Year award

Ghan winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has made the final shortlist for the CAF Young Player of the Year award.

Sulemana was included in the list announced by the Confederation of African Football on Monday.

The Rennes player will hope to win the award ahead of Dango Ouattara, Karim Konate, Pape Matar Sarr and Hannibal Mejbri.

Sulemana, who is ranked 9th among the 10 most expensive U-23 players from the top 5 European leagues is valued at 33.8 million euros.

The 20-year-old joined Stade Rennes last summer for 20 million euros (excluding bonuses) from FC Nordsjaelland (Denmark).

He is, however, ranked among the top 10 most valued players under the age of 23 among the top 5 European clubs.

Sulemana has been a revelation for the French club since joining the team in a big-money move for a youngster.

Despite his season cut off by injuries, the Ghanaian youngster made 20 appearances and scored four goals with two assists.

Sulemana made it to Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, his first senior tournament with the national team.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held in Rabat, Morocco on 21 July 2022.

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso & Lorient)

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana & Rennes)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Metz)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)