Ghana star Kevin-Prince Boateng passes Barcelona medical

Kevin-Prince Boateng has passed a mandatory medical to complete his shock move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 31-year-old has made a dream move to the Catalan side after signing on six-month loan deal from Sassuolo.

The former Tottenham star is joining Barca as an attacking cover for Uruguayan international Luis Suarez.

Boateng could join the Spanish giants on a permanent basis in the summer if he impresses.

He has become the first Ghanaian to join Spanish giants Barcelona.

Boateng-born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother, was a former Germany youth international.

He switch allegiance and played for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa.

Kevin's younger brother Jérôme Boateng plays for Bayern centre-back.