Ghana star Kudus and Alvarez reunited at West Ham after Ajax success

Published on: 27 August 2023
Mohammed Kudus joins up with a familiar face at West Ham in Mexican defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez after the pair played together at Ajax.

Defensive midfielder Alvarez arrived at the Hammers earlier this summer from the Dutch giants after three seasons partnering Kudus.

During their time together in Amsterdam, Kudus and Alvarez were part of the same Ajax team on 62 occasions across three campaigns.

The duo racked up an impressive 2,310 minutes together on the pitch, winning 40 of those 62 matches as Ajax claimed two Eredivisie titles.

Now the former teammates will aim to strike up an effective understanding in Claret and Blue as West Ham target a fruitful 2022-23 Premier League season.

Kudus and Alvarez developed a strong bond helping Ajax to succees and can now transition that to the London Stadium.

The pair's familiarity and experience of playing together could prove invaluable as West Ham integrate their new signings.

