Kwadwo Asamoah is the solid reality at Inter Milan, manager Spalletti cannot do without the Ghanaian

Kwadwo Asamoah has emerged as a solid reality since joining Inter Milan.

The Ghana international, who is appreciated by the technical team but not really idolized by the fans, produced a remarkable display for the Nerazzuri in their comeback 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspurs in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

La Gazzetta delo Sport have been underlying the importance role of the versatile African to the side and say he deserve all the plaudits.

On Tuesday night the Ghanaian made his new fans discover his tactical intelligence, experience and reliability after putting up another sublime performance against the English side.

Asamoah can defend himself and be at the height of San Siro and the Champions League.

Asamoah is one of the most experienced players in the tournament, built in black and white.

He played six seasons at Juventus, leaving after having preferred the 3 million to three-year triennial to Marotta's offer of renewal.

At Juventus, even when he renewed, he did not feel safe from a possible transfer in the future.

Inter convinced him that he would be an important player in the Nerazzurri. For now it was so, even beyond the forecasts.

And will continue to be in Genoa against Sampdoria, Spalletti will have more choices. But the technician will hardly do without Asamoah.