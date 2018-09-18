Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah registers vital assist for Inter Milan in UCL victory over Tottenham Hotspurs

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah provided a crucial assist for Inter Milan as they rallied from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspurs 2-1 in the UEFA Champions opener on Tuesday evening.

Tottenham were close to recording a famous win at the Guiseppe Meazza after Christian Erickson had given them the opener in the 54th minute.

However, the Nerazzuri rose from the dead in the dying embers as Mauro Icardi who had been anonymous in the game connected beautifully to Kwadwo Asamoah’s laid cross in the 86th minute.

With the match heading for a stalemate, Uruguayan international Matias Vecino rose highest to nod home the winner for Luciano Spalletti’s side in the 95th minute to send the San Siro crowd into frenzy mood.

Asamoah played the entire duration of the match.

Inter Milan sit second on the Group B log with 3 points, same as Barcelona but with an inferior goal difference following the Bluagrana’s 4-0 win over Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.