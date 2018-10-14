Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah to start training on Monday ahead of Milan derby

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah has returned to Italy and is expected to start training tomorrow ahead of Inter Milan's clash with AC Milan next week Sunday.

Asamoah was invited for the Black Stars' doubleheader 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

However, after the games were called off by CAF due to a Fifa suspension on Sierra Leone FA, he has made a quick return to Milan.

He did not feature in the unofficial friendly match against Asante Kotoko on Friday.

The 29-year-old has made a strong start to his Inter career. He has played in all nine matches thus far this season with a goal to his name.