Ghana star Michael Essien reveals bus-jumping story behind Real Madrid transfer

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has spoken out about his unexpected move to Real Madrid in 2013.

Essien, who had been on the fringes of the Chelsea team at the time, reunited with his former coach Jose Mourinho at the Spanish club.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Essien recounted the story of how the transfer came about, including the now-famous incident of him jumping off the Chelsea team bus to complete the deal before the transfer deadline day.

“I was with Chelsea in Monaco for the Super Cup and my cousin was with me. My phone rang a number of times and I failed to pick but my cousin asked me to pick but I told him I don’t know the number. Eventually, I picked and as soon as I heard the reply to my hello, I knew who it was. So I told my cousin that it is Jose Mourinho and we started talking," Essien said.

“He said that he heard that I was probably going to Arsenal and I said it wasn’t true. He told me if I was going to Arsenal then I should come to him instead. I asked, come to you, as in Madrid and he said yes. I told him that I was ready. It was the last day of the transfer window so he asked for the agent's number and I gave it to him."

“The bus (Chelsea team bus) was leaving the hotel for the match so my agent called and asked me to come back to the hotel because he was going to fax the documents to me. I had to shout from the back of the bus for it to stop. All my teammates were looking at me like what was going on. So I got off the bus and my agent came around and everything happened. Thank God everything happened on time,” Essien added.

Essien made 35 appearances for Real Madrid during his one-year loan deal, scoring two goals and making one assist. The transfer is often considered one of the strangest in football history.