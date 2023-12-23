Ghana star Mohammed Kudus shines with brilliant goal in West Ham's victory over Man United

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus continues to make a significant impact in his debut Premier League season, adding another goal to his impressive tally on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder showcased his prowess as West Ham secured a notable 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the London Stadium.

Kudus demonstrated his skill with a brilliant finish, taking advantage of a mistake by young English-Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Kudus pounced on the ball, and played a one-two with Brazilian Lucas PaquetÃ¡, before showcasing his clinical finishing ability. Despite facing two United players, Kudus managed to strike the ball low and hard into the net, celebrating his goal with his trademark move of sitting on the advertising board.

The partnership between Kudus and PaquetÃ¡ has proven to be instrumental for West Ham, with PaquetÃ¡ providing the assist for Kudus' two goals in the previous weekend's 3-0 triumph over Wolves.

In his debut Premier League season, Kudus has now amassed an impressive six goals, contributing significantly to West Ham's success. Since joining the club in August, his overall goal tally stands at an impressive 10 in all competitions.

Kudus has swiftly established himself as a key player for West Ham, trailing only three goals behind the club's top scorer, Jarrod Bowen, who also found the net in Saturday's match against Manchester United.

The Ghanaian international's goal-scoring prowess and on-field partnership with PaquetÃ¡ have undoubtedly played a crucial role in West Ham's positive performances this season.

As Kudus continues to shine, his contributions bode well for West Ham's aspirations in the Premier League, and he remains a player to watch as the season unfolds.