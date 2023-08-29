Ghana star Mohammed Kudus aims to entertain West Ham fans

New West Ham United signing, Mohammed Kudus, is eager to bring excitement and entertainment to the Premier League club's fans after finalizing a five-year contract.

The Ghana international's move from Ajax to West Ham was completed on Sunday, with a transfer fee of 43 million euros, subject to potential increases due to variables.

Kudus, who was unveiled amidst enthusiasm, is poised to make his debut in the Premier League against Luton Town on Friday.

Speaking to West Ham, he emphasised his commitment to entertaining the fans with his unique skills: "I like to entertain the fans as I think that is what football is about, and my dribbling ability, strength, and finishing also. I’m just here to do my best to help the team. The fans should expect some entertainment."

During his three-year tenure at Ajax, Kudus showcased his entertaining prowess by scoring 27 goals and delivering 12 assists. His recent remarkable hat-trick against Ludogorets in the Europa League's play-off further highlighted his captivating playing style.