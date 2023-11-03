GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana star Mohammed Kudus eager for West Ham's Premier League battle against Brentford

Published on: 03 November 2023
Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, is eagerly anticipating West Ham's upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford, following his standout performance in the midweek victory over Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

Kudus played a crucial role in West Ham's impressive win over Arsenal, scoring a spectacular goal that secured their place in the quarter-finals, where they are set to face Liverpool.

While the Liverpool clash holds significance, Kudus is currently focused on the Premier League match against Brentford scheduled for Saturday. He and his teammates are determined to get back to winning ways in the league after a three-game winless streak, which included a loss to Everton last weekend where Kudus made his first Premier League start.

Kudus shared his thoughts, stating, "We've been putting a lot of effort into it in training, so it was good to see it work. There is a new game coming up, and we will put this one aside and focus on the weekend."

Since his transfer from Dutch giants Ajax for over 40 million euros during the summer transfer window, Kudus has been a standout performer at West Ham, scoring his fourth goal for the club and making a significant impact on their success.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

