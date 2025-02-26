Ghana star Mohammed Kudus emphasises team ethic after Arsenal heroics

Mohammed Kudus has credited teamwork and defensive discipline as key factors in West Ham’s impressive 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghanaian forward delivered a stellar performance against Mikel Arteta’s side, showcasing both his attacking threat and work rate off the ball. Speaking after the game, Kudus highlighted the team’s collective effort in securing three crucial points.

"It was a tough game, but we were compact, very focused, and full of effort in getting the win," he told WHUFC.com. "I’m glad we got the three points."

Kudus has previously faced criticism for holding onto the ball too long and lacking defensive contribution, but his display against Arsenal silenced those doubts.

The 24-year-old stressed the importance of every player sticking to their responsibilities.

"The job in defence was really tough," he added. "We played a very tough team, and we knew they were going to attack a lot, so we had to make sure the eleven players were focused on the task at hand. Everyone was excellent in doing their own duties."

With Graham Potter now at the helm, Kudus appears to be embracing a more complete role within the squad. If he maintains this level of commitment, he could play a vital role in West Ham’s resurgence.