Ghana star Mohammed Kudus entertains the crowd in Nima with street football

Published on: 26 December 2022
Before the Dutch Eredivisie resumes next year, Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has travelled back to Ghana for vacation and he is enjoying his stay. 

Kudus has been spotted playing street football in Nima, with the video going viral on social media.

Hundreds of fans gathered in Nima, his hometown, to watch and celebrate the Ajax star.

Kudus' future in the Netherlands appears to be fading, with some of Europe's top clubs vying for his signature following his World Cup heroics.

Manchester United, Everton, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with the former Right to Dream Academy graduate.

Arsenal, the English Premier League leaders, is the most recent to enter the race.

The 22-year-old was Ghana's standout performer at the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar, and he is currently being watched by a number of clubs.

As the Black Stars were eliminated from the group stage, Kudus scored twice and assisted once in three games.

