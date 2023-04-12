Ghana star Mohammed Kudus eyes CAF award in future

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed optimism about being named Player of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the future.

Kudus has been a prolific attacker in the ongoing season scoring for fun for both Ajax and the Black Stars inviting interest from top clubs in the various European top-flight leagues including Manchester United.

His performance has also instigated discussions on his chances of bagging the prestigious CAF award and Kudus has responded to that positively.

The 22-year-old believes it is not above him to be named the best African Player one day.

"I believe everything is possible [to win the CAF Award] in this world so definitely yeah I will be chosen one day," Kudus told Ajax TV.

The former Right to Dream player is currently nursing a muscle injury after limping off from the team's Dutch Cup victory over Feyenoord.

He is currently the club's top scorer with 11 goals and two assists in the Dutch Eredivisie. He has already won two league trophies in successive seasons with Ajax. He also won the Dutch Cup with Ajax at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Kudus was recently named in Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list of 2023.