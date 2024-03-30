Ghana star Mohammed Kudus goal not enough as Newcastle triumph in dramatic comeback

Ghana playmaker Mohammed Kudus added to his tally in the Premier League when he scored in West Ham United's loss to Newcastle United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old netted his seventh goal of the season as Newcastle came from a two-goal deficit to claim a 4-3 victory in a fascinating fixture at the St James Park.

The Magpies opened the scoring of the match early in the match after Alexander Isak converted a penalty in the 6th minute.

The visitors responded in the 21st minute after Jamaica international Michail Antonio levelled matters through a Lucas Paqueta assist.

Kudus scored to give West Ham the advantage on the stroke of half-time after beautifully connecting a pass from Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen extended the lead for the Hammers swiftly after the interval, with Kudus providing the assist for the England forward.

Isak scored his second goal of the game as he converted another penalty to pull one back for Newcastle.

Super substitute Harvey Barnes got the equaliser for Newcastle a few moments later before sealing the victory with a stunning goal in the 90th minute.

Kudus returning to action after a shoulder injury ruled him out of the Ghana's March international break, missing the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.