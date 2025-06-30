Ghana star Mohammed Kudus high on Tottenham Hotspur transfer wishlist

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed genuine interest to sign Ghana international Mohammed in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Premier League outfit are keen on strengthening their squad for the upcoming 2025/26 football campaign, and Kudus, who plies his trade for West Ham United has emerged as a priority target for the club.

While his contract includes £85 million release clause for Premier League clubs, Tottenham Hotspur is optimistic of snatching the highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder below the fee which runs for the first 10 days of July.

Despite Tottenham expressing interest in compatriot Antoine Semenyo, Bryan Mbeumo, and Eberechi Eze, the former Nordjaelland and Ajax star is said to be currently high on the club's wish-list.

West Ham are willing to sell the 24-year-old to help finance a summer rebuild under head coach Graham Potter. Meanwhile, Kudus is believed to be open to the prospect of a move across London.

Joining Spurs would make Kudus the first player to move directly from West Ham since midfielder Scott Parker in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Premier League outfit, who are expected to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season has yet to submit an official offer for the Black Stars midfielder.

Kudus joined West Ham for almost £40 million from Ajax two summers ago and scored 14 goals in all competitions in his first season in England.

Despite his modest performance last season, the midfielder has emerged as a subject of interest for several top clubs in Europe. He scored only five goals for West Ham United, who struggled to live up to expectations last term.