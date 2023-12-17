Ghana star Mohammed Kudus hits first-half brace as West Ham thrash Wolves in Premier League

Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus scored a first half brace as West Ham United thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 on Sunday, 17 December 2023, in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international registered his first on 23 minutes when he sprinted down the pitch, cuts inside, and smashed in from outside of the box.

Paqueta and the Ghana sensation linked up to double the advantage for the Hammers ten minutes later as Kudus calmly finished off a defence splitting pass from the Brazilian.

England forward Jarrod Bowen rounded off the victory for David Moyes' side, capitalising on another Paqueta pass to score his 10th goal of the season.

Kudus has opened the scoring for West Ham for the third time in the last five matches across all competitions for West Ham.

The Ghanaian has now tallied his goals in the Premiership to five and nine in all competitions since joining from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer.