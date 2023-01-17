Ghana star Mohammed Kudus makes IFFHS Men's CAF team of 2022

Black Stars superstar Mohammed Kudus has been named in the IFFHS Men's CAF team of 2022 after his splendid performances in the last year.

Kudus has been in scintillating form for Dutch giants AFC Ajax since the start of the 2022-23 season in the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League.

The 22-year-old playmaker has 5 goals in 15 matches in the Eredivisie and scored 4 goals in 6 games in the Champions League group stages. He won two man-of-the-match awards in the Champions League as well.

He also scored in the Johan Cruijff Shield when Ajax lost to PSV Eindhoven.

Kudus was Ghana's top performer at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after making the headlines with superb displays.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 player scored twice and assisted another in three matches against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup. He emerged as the man of the match against Korea.

He has since attracted a lot of interest from top European clubs including Liverpool, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Below is the IFFHS Men's CAF team of 2022:

Yassine Bounou (GK)

Achraf Hakimi

Romain Saiss

Kalidou Koulibaly

Ali Maaloul

Sofyan Amrabat

Azzedine Ounahi

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Salah

Vincent Aboubakar

Sadio Mane