Huge boost for Ajax as Mohammed Kudus returns to training ahead of Dutch Cup final

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has returned from a muscle injury to train with Ajax Amsterdam ahead of their Dutch Cup final clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Kudus suffered a muscular injury in Ajax's 2-1 semi-final triumph against Feyenoord earlier this month causing him to miss three crucial games.

Ahead of the 2023 Dutch Cup Final on Sunday, April 30, Ajax will seek revenge after suffering a 3-0 defeat to the same opponents last weekend and Kudus may return on time for the crucial matchup.

Their defeat to PSV worsened their title hopes leaving them in third position with 11 points less than leaders Feyernoord.

The return of the Ghanaian international is important for Ajax's chances of winning the Dutch Cup since their Eredivisie title hopes appear to have faded.

Kudus starred for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup by scoring two goals in three games and has registered 18 goals and five assists in 38 games in all competitions.

Top European teams, including Manchester United, which is headed by his former coach Erik Ten Hag in the English Premier League, have shown interest in the gifted midfielder.

