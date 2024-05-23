Ghana star Mohammed Kudus named Europa League Player of the Season

West Ham star midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been honoured as the Europa League Player of the Season by WhoScored.com.

The Ghana international delivered remarkable performances throughout the 2023/24 Europa League campaign, playing a pivotal role for the Hammers who reached the last eight.

Kudus's most notable performance came during the round of 16 second-leg against SC Freiburg, where he scored twice including a stunning solo goal.

Mohammed Kudus (23) with an incredible solo goal for West Ham vs Freiburg yesterday!

The 23-year-old scored five goals in just five appearances, showcasing his exceptional talent and consistency.

With an impressive average rating of 7.57, Kudus outperformed all other players in the competition, earning him the well-deserved title of Europa League Player of the Season.

Starboy shining bright in Europe
@WhoScored have selected Mo as their Player of the Tournament in this year's Europa League

In addition to this accolade, he was also named in the Europa League Team of the Season.

This recognition cements Kudus's status as one of the brightest talents in European football and a key player for both club and country.

Kudus is expected to be included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

On the club front, Kudus will be working under new management, as West Ham United have appointed Julen Lopetegui as the successor to David Moyes.