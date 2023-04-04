Ghana star Mohammed Kudus named in 2023 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been named in Forbes Africa’s 2023 30 Under 30 list as one of the only two Ghanaians to make the list for the year.

The Ajax Amsterdam forward was named alongside his compatriot Emmanuel Whajah, a creative director and videographer.

The list includes 30 of Africa's most creative innovators under the age of 30 from the fields of business, technology, creatives, sport, and science/health.

After finally overcoming injury and settling at Ajax, the 22-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal.

Kudus has arguably been Ghana's most in-form player in the ongoing football season with an outstanding performance at the World Cup

Despite the Black Stars' group-stage exit, he scored twice and assisted once for Ghana at the World Cup.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form with his club as well scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in the Dutch Eredivisie. He also scored four goals in six group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the Black Stars' group-stage exit, he scored twice and assisted once for Ghana at the World Cup.