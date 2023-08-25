Ghana star Mohammed Kudus nears completion of West Ham Move as he travels to London

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is gearing up to fly to London on Saturday to conclude his proposed €44.5 million transfer from Ajax to West Ham United, Ghanasoccernet understands.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder will undergo a medical examination and sign a five-year contract, inclusive of an option for an additional 12 months.

West Ham have negotiated a transfer fee of €41.5 million, with an additional €3 million in potential add-ons, while Ajax will retain a 10% sell-on clause.

West Ham manager David Moyes on Friday acknowledged the impending deal ahead of the club's clash against Brighton, stating, "He's not our player, but I did watch his hat-trick last night."

Kudus showcased his talent by scoring three goals for Ajax in their impressive 4-1 victory against Ludogorets during a Europa League qualifier.

It's important to note that Kudus had attracted interest from several prominent clubs, including Chelsea, earlier in this summer's transfer window. Brighton & Hove Albion had also reached a preliminary agreement to secure his services earlier this month.

Kudus has been in exceptional form, already contributing four goals and one assist in the current season, building upon his impressive tally of 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax in the previous season. The midfielder joined Ajax in 2020 from Nordsjaelland, signing a five-year deal. In April, he turned down a one-year contract extension, setting the stage for his imminent move to West Ham.