Ghana star Mohammed Kudus off the bench to earn a point for Ajax against Volendam

Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus was on target to rescue a point for AFC Ajax in their match against FC Volendam in the Eredivisie on Thursday night at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

The draw takes the Dutch giants' winless streak in the league to six matches with their last victory dating on October 22, 2022, against RKC Walwijk.

Kudus came off the bench to earn a point for Ajax after drawing them level with ten minutes remaining of the matchday 18 fixture.

Volendam, despite having a minority share of the ball possession, broke the game's duck in the 59th minute through defender Damon Mirani.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian playmaker was introduced in the game in the 60th minute when he replaced Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey.

Kudus got the equalising goal in the 80th minute with a brilliant finish after he was set up by Italian forward Lorenzo Lucca.

Tonight's goal sees Kudus put an end to his goal droughtiness in the Eredivisie with his last coming against Excelsior in October last year.

Kudus has now scored 6 goals in the Dutch top division after 17 appearances this campaign.