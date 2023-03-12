Ghana star Mohammed Kudus on target again as Ajax ease past Heerenveen in Eredivisie

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus extended his goals tally in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday when AFC Ajax thumped SC Heerenveen in a matchday 25 fixture.

The Black Stars playmaker opened the scoring of the match and turned the provider for another with the Dutch champions claiming a 4-2 emphatic win in the end.

Kudus was on the scoresheet as early as the 10th minute when put Ajax ahead at the Abe Lenstra Stadion after curling into the bottom right corner a pass from Dusan Tadic.

Mexico defender Edson Alvarez doubled the lead for the visitors after he scored a nice goal after receiving a pass from Kudus six minutes later.

Steven Bergwijn increased the advantage for Ajax moments later having latched onto a pass inside the box.

Dutch midfielder Pelle van Amersfoort pulled one back for Heerenveen before the break with a wonderful header.

Ajax scored again seven minutes after the interval through young midfielder Kenneth Taylor before the home side reduced the deficit through Sydney van Hooijdonk in the 79th minute.

The Ghana superstar has now scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances in the Eredivisie this season.