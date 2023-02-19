Ghana star Mohammed Kudus pays tribute to Christian Atsu 

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is saddened by the death Christian Atsu, who was confirmed dead on Saturday by his agent.

The former Newcastle United, Chelsea winger lost his life in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria two weeks ago, claiming the lives of over 4,500 people.

The 31-year-old was declared missing when the incident happened and was later pulled out of the rubble after 21 days.

Kudus has joined the millions of fans who have paid tribute to the fallen Ghana star news broke out of his sudden departure.

Kudus took to social media to express his condolences to the family and friends of Atsu.

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (To God we belong and to him we shall return). 🤲🏿❤️. My heart out to @ChristianAtsu20, close & extended family. Still in a state of shock & can’t find words," Kudus wrote on Twitter.

"Until we meet again, may the light guide your kind & caring heart brother."