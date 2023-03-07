Ghana star Mohammed Kudus prioritises team success over individual accolades at Ajax

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has emphasised that he values team success over individual accolades this season.

Despite scoring 17 goals and providing 4 assists in all competitions, the Ghanaian international has made it clear that his ultimate goal is to help Ajax win the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup.

Speaking on Ajax TV, Kudus said, "The goal is to win the cup and the league, and until I achieve that, I haven't done anything yet. So, there is more coming, more work to be done." Kudus' dedication to team success is commendable, as he recognizes that individual achievements pale in comparison to what the team can accomplish together.

The 22-year-old's form this season has earned him plenty of praise from fans and pundits alike, with many hailing him as Ajax's best player this season. His performances have also caught the attention of several clubs, with rumours of a potential reunion with former manager Erik ten Hag being the most talked-about possibility.

However, Kudus remains focused on Ajax's success this season and is determined to help his team achieve their goals.

He said, "I'm happy with how things have gone for me individually, but I know that the most important thing is what we achieve as a team. Winning the league and the cup would be the perfect end to the season for us, and that's what we're working towards."

Kudus' dedication to team success is a testament to his character and shows why he is such a vital player for Ajax. With his impressive form and selfless attitude, there is no doubt that he will continue to play a key role in his team's pursuit of silverware this season.