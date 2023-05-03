Ghana star Mohammed Kudus ranked in top 5 U-23 dribblers

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has been recognised as one of the best young dribblers playing in the top 35 leagues in the world.

Kudus, who is presently having his greatest season with Ajax, has demonstrated not only his ability to score goals but also his ability to take on opponents with his speed and his passion to attack gaps.

CIES Football Observatory classified the Black Stars midfielder as the fourth-best U-23 dribbler, following Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Santos' Angelo Gabriel, and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala.

Kudus is also ranked higher than Real Madrid forward Rodrigo Goes, who is ranked fifth.

Meanwhile, the former Ajax man is the most successful dribbler, outperforming Vinicius Junior, Bukayo Saka, and Jamal Musiala with a 76.9% success rate

Kudus was a standout for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup, scoring two goals in three games, and has 18 goals and five assists in 38 games for Ajax in all competitions.

Top European clubs have shown interest in the talented midfielder, including Manchester United, which is led by his former coach Erik Ten Hag in the English Premier League.