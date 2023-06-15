Ghana Star Mohammed Kudus ranks among Europe's top dribblers alongside Vinicius Jr and Messi

Mohammed Kudus has earned himself a spot among the top five dribblers in Europe's major leagues, joining the ranks of Lionel Messi and Vinicius Jr.

According to statistics from Squawka, the talented Ajax star claimed the fourth position as the best dribbler in Europe during the recently concluded 2022/23 season, with an impressive tally of 91 successful take-ons.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr secured the top spot on the list, having completed an outstanding 112 take-ons throughout the campaign. Lionel Messi followed closely in second place with 102 successful take-ons, while Jeremy Doku from Rennes claimed the third position with 96 take-ons completed.

The Ghana midfielder showcased his exceptional dribbling skills to secure the fourth spot among Europe's elite dribblers. Lee Kang-In, Samuel Chukwueze, and Jude Bellingham took the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively, solidifying their reputation as formidable dribblers.

Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong who has Ghanaian roots secured the eighth spot, with Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao and Ludovic Blas completing the top 10.

In addition to his impressive dribbling statistics, the 22-year-old Kudus also enjoyed a highly productive season in terms of goal contributions. He contributed 18 goals and provided five assists in all competitions for his club.