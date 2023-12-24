Ghana star Mohammed Kudus reflects on spectacular goal against Manchester United

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has shed light on the execution of his stunning strike against Manchester United on Saturday, securing his sixth Premier League goal of the season.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder showcased his prowess as he capitalizsed on a loose ball, engaging in a silky one-two with Lucas Paqueta before expertly slotting it past goalkeeper Andre Onana at the London Stadium.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Kudus expressed his satisfaction with the goal, emphasizing his ability to make an impact even with his supposedly weaker right foot.

“That [scoring goals] is what I’m here to do,” Kudus remarked with a smile. “I’ve got the best seat in the stadium when I celebrate my goals too. Lucas gave me the ball on the edge of the box, and with the defender closing in on my left side, I had no option but to go on my right. I believed in it, trusted my intuition, and it was a good goal.”

Since his summer move from Ajax, Kudus has been in scintillating form for West Ham United, netting an impressive tally of 10 goals in just 17 starts.

Kudus' stellar performances have not gone unnoticed, and his contributions will be pivotal for West Ham United's ambitions in the Premier League.

The dynamic player is a crucial part of Ghana’s provisional squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars will undoubtedly rely on Kudus' skill and goal-scoring prowess as they aim for success in the prestigious tournament.