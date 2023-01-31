Ghana star Mohammed Kudus reveals Stonebwoy is popular at Ajax

Mohammed Kudus reveals that musician Stonebwoy is popular at Ajax due to the frequency with which he plays his songs in the Dutch giants' dressing room.

The Ghana international is a big fan of the award-winning dancehall artiste, with whom he has a great relationship.

"I remember one time his song “Gidigba” they know when they play it I’m very crazy in the dressing room and all of them will start calling my name."

"And they all love that song too”, he added.

Kudus, who became the first Ghanaian to score two goals in a single World Cup game in Qatar, also praised Stonebwoy, saying he's an amazing human being and more than just a musician.

"I started listening to his music in Ghana and his craft started growing and growing and the love grew more when I got to know him personally.

"I feel he is more than a musician to me. He is a wonderful person," he added.

