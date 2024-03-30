Ghana star Mohammed Kudus scores against Newcastle United again

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus found the back of the net once again against Newcastle United, adding to his tally in the thrilling seven-goal encounter on Saturday.

Kudus, who previously scored his first Premier League goal against Newcastle United, contributed to the scoresheet as West Ham endured a heart-wrenching 4-3 defeat.

Newcastle gained an early advantage when Anthony Gordon earned a penalty within just three minutes, with Alexander Isak successfully converting from the spot following a VAR review.

However, the tide turned as West Ham netted three consecutive goals. Michail Antonio equalized for the Hammers before Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen added to the scoreline, scoring within minutes around halftime.

Despite Isak securing his brace with another penalty, and Barnes netting the equalizer in the 83rd minute, Newcastle clinched the victory with a decisive 90th-minute winner courtesy of Barnes.

Although Newcastle faced a setback when Gordon received a second yellow card in injury time, resulting in their reduction to 10 men, they managed to secure a crucial victory in their quest for European football.

Following the thrilling encounter, Newcastle climbed to eighth place in the Premier League standings, trailing West Ham by just a single point.

The goal marked Mohammed Kudus' seventh in the Premier League this season and his 13th in all competitions since his notable transfer from Ajax.