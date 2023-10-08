Ghana Star Mohammed kudus scores debut premier league goal, impresses Stonebwoy

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus made a remarkable impact on Sunday by scoring his first Premier League goal for West Ham United.

Kudus, who came off the bench in the 76th minute, salvaged a late draw for West Ham as they faced Newcastle United, who had taken a 2-1 lead heading into stoppage time.

The introduction of Kudus from the bench injected new life into the Hammers, and he provided a stunning strike to rescue a point in the 89th minute. Receiving the ball on the edge of the area, the former Ajax man unleashed a driven left-footed effort that beat Pope for pace and lifted the spirits of the London Stadium faithful.

This marked his third goal in all competitions since his transfer to West Ham from Ajax in a deal exceeding 40 million euros, but it was his first in the Premier League.

Adding to the excitement of the day, Kudus had a special guest in the crowd – renowned Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy, his favourite musician.

Nice to see Mohammed Kudus 🇬🇭 using his influence to promote @stonebwoy and his music here at West Ham's London Stadium today. pic.twitter.com/w2s0Q2FMPu — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) October 8, 2023

Stonebwoy had predicted that Kudus would score twice, but given his limited playing time of just over 20 minutes, the artiste must have been thoroughly impressed with the midfielder's goal.

Stonebwoy is in the building 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/NBCqnpdTlf — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 8, 2023

Before the game, Kudus and Stonebwoy had a chance to meet during the warm-up session. The two share a special connection, and Stonebwoy was even interviewed by Ajax earlier this year for his "5th Dimension" album because of Kudus.

Kudus has yet to make a league start, with West Ham manager David Moyes emphasizing that the attacking midfielder is in the process of adapting to Premier League football. Despite his limited playing time, Kudus has showcased moments of brilliance, further strengthening his case for a spot in the starting lineup.