Ghana star Mohammed Kudus seals move to West Ham United

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has joined West Ham United in the Premier League from Ajax on a five-year deal after passing his medicals in a transfer worth €44.5 million

The talented attacker agreed to join the Hammers despite several interests from elite European clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Brighton and Hove Albion.

West Ham United identified Kudus as a skillful forward in their aim to continue augmenting their squad to remain highly competitive in their campaign.

"A strong all-round player and prolific dribbler capable of making and scoring goals, Kudus has established himself as one of European football’s most sought after young players. Now, he has brought his talents to London Stadium," part of an official statement said, confirming the club's confidence in the abilities of the Black Stars player.

Kudus will wear the number 14 shirt and is expected the already impressive attackers of the Hammers including Jared Bowen, Michail Antonio, and Lucas Paqueta among others.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started,” Kudus stated.

Kudus was pursued by several clubs due to his remarkable performances as he scored 17 goals for Ajax last season while helping Ghana as a significant player at the 2022 World Cup where he scored two goals to propel the team to their first and only win in the tournament.