Ghana star Mohammed Kudus set for £40m move to Manchester United

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus could join Manchester United in the summer transfer window for a whooping £40 million deal.

The 22-year-old is a transfer target for the Red Devils with manager Erik Ten Hag keen on reuniting with the attacking midfielder.

United want to boost their attack with the signing of the Ghanaian this summer, following their failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wout Werghost, who was brought on loan from Besiktas has struggled to live up to expectations and the Ghanaian is seen more as a permanent signing.

Kudus has been in sensational form for Ajax this season, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

The 2022 World Cup star's versatile is another quality he could bring to United, having played across all positions upfront.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was signed by Ten Hag in the summer of 2020, winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles with the Dutch giants.

Kudus is expected to return to action this weekend for the KNVB Cup final against PSV.